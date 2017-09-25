Catholic World News

September 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for background on the case.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!