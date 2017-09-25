Catholic World News

Peru’s president meets with Pontiff

September 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the South American nation in January, and he and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski discussed education, the environment, development, and poverty. The nation of 30.8 million is 81% Catholic and 13% evangelical.

