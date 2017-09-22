Catholic World News

Preserving culture is not adequate reason for restricting immigration, Pope says

September 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 22 to a conference of European Church officials focused on migration, Pope Francis said that the worldwide surge in migration offers the Church a “new missionary frontier.”



The Pope said that he is troubled by opposition among Catholics to the acceptance of refugees and migrants. He rejected an argument for restricting immigration “justified by an unspecified ‘moral duty’ to preserve the original cultural and religious identity.”

