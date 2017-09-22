Catholic World News

Defendant in Vatican finance case says he was assured of Pope’s approval

September 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Massimo Spina, who was the treasurer of the Bambino Gesu Hospital foundation, told a Vatican tribunal that he had been assured that the foundation was authorized to spend €400,000 on renovations of the apartment of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. Spina said that his immediate superior “told me there were no problems because Cardinal Bertone had clarified the situation with the Holy Father in person.”

