As Pope speaks on abuse, questions about official recalled from nunciature in Washington

September 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal (subscription may be required)

CWN Editor's Note: After Pope Francis acknowledged that Church leaders were late to recognize the problem of clerical abuse, Francis Rocca of the Wall Street Journal observes that the Vatican recently recalled an official at the apostolic nunciature in Washington, DC, who was suspected of involvement in child pornography. Some American bishops would have preferred to have the priest face prosecution in the US.

