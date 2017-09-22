Catholic World News

Irish hotel cancels pro-life conference, citing intimidation

September 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Ashling Hotel in Dublin told Human Life International that it was concerned for the safety of participants and guests, after receiving threats from abortion supporters.

