Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to Father Max Seckler

September 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, praised the work of Father Max Seckler on his 90th birthday. Seckler is professor emeritus of fundamental theology at University of Tübingen and thus a colleague of Father Ratzinger in 1960s. When Ratzinger was elected Pope in 2005, Seckler recalled with sadness the verbal abuse Father Ratzinger experienced from students.

