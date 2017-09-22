Catholic World News

Head of refounded John Paul II Institute outlines his vision

September 22, 2017

L’Osservatore Romano has published a front-page article by Msgr. Pierangelo Sequeri, the president of the newly refounded John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences.

In 2016, the theologian became president of the former Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family.

Writing in the September 22 edition, Msgr. Sequeri said that the Second Vatican Council presented a positive theological vision of marital intimacy and sought to revive the evangelizing spirit of early Christian families, while emphasizing that the Church is a family.

“Since then, Peter’s barque has resolutely set its course on these coordinates,” the priest commented, with St. John Paul II’s theology of the body and the 1980 synod on the family strengthening these emphases.

The cultural situation is now changed, the priest continued: “conjugal love, generative ties, and family life are no longer a unique reference,” economic technocracies consider the family a disadvantage, and human rights policy emphasizes individualism.

In this situation, following the two recent synods on the family, Pope Francis called the Church in the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia to follow Christ’s example of announcing the word of God with urgency while treating people with understanding.

“Enough with laments,” Msgr. Sequeri concluded, as he called for a proclamation of the joy of intimacy with God and “a good word that supports the fragility of fathers, mothers, and creatures.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!