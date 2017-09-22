Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Address to Italy’s Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission (full text)

September 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Fighting against the mafias means not only repressing,” the Pontiff told members of the commission—the 4th since 1963. “It also means reclaiming, transforming, and building, and this involves commitment at two levels,” political and economic.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.