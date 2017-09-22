Catholic World News
Pope Francis: Address to Italy’s Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission (full text)
September 22, 2017
» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: “Fighting against the mafias means not only repressing,” the Pontiff told members of the commission—the 4th since 1963. “It also means reclaiming, transforming, and building, and this involves commitment at two levels,” political and economic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
