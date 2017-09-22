Catholic World News

Pope elevates Nigerian apostolic vicariate to diocese

September 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An apostolic vicariate is typically established in a missionary territory; it is governed by an apostolic vicar in the Roman Pontiff’s name (Canon 371). A diocese, on the other hand, is typically governed by its own bishop.

