Catholic World News

Papal audiences (9/21)

September 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received in separate audiences the new Lithuanian ambassador, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the apostolic nuncio to Belgium, the members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, and the members of Italy’s Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.