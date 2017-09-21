Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ urges UN action on test-ban treaty, abolition of nuclear arms

September 21, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, said that the Holy See is “troubled by the continued lack of progress in achieving the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, in a September 20 address at UN headquarters in New York. The archbishop argued that the ban “is more urgent when one considers contemporary threats to peace.”



The archbishop added: “Nuclear arms offer a false sense of security. The uneasy peace promised by nuclear deterrence has time and time again proved a tragic failure.”



During his visit to the UN, Archbishop Gallagher signed, on behalf of the Vatican, a Treaty on the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, which will enter into force if and when it is ratified by 50 nations.

