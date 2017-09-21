Catholic World News
Vietnam’s bishops offer candid criticism of new religion law (full text in French)
September 21, 2017
» Continue to this story on Églises d'Asie
CWN Editor's Note: “Freedom of belief and religion is not truly considered a human right” in Vietnam, the bishops’ conference said in a recent statement. “The authorities spend God knows how much money, resources and personnel to acquire information, conduct discreet inquiries, control religious activities.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!