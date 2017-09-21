Catholic World News

Vietnam’s bishops offer candid criticism of new religion law (full text in French)

September 21, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Freedom of belief and religion is not truly considered a human right” in Vietnam, the bishops’ conference said in a recent statement. “The authorities spend God knows how much money, resources and personnel to acquire information, conduct discreet inquiries, control religious activities.”

