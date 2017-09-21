Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper criticizes Trump’s UN speech
September 21, 2017
Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano
CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page opinion piece in its 9/21 edition, L’Osservatore Romano’s vice editor took President Donald Trump to task for failing to discuss climate change in his UN speech. Giuseppe Fiorentino also said that Trump’s “America first” philosophy runs counter to the need for a multilateral response to climate change and the North Korean threat.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
