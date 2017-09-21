Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal calls Hiroshima the ‘new Golgotha,’ urges renewed missionary zeal

September 21, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “From the glory, grace and truth brought by Christ, the people of Japan cannot be excluded,” said Cardinal Fernando Filoni, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. “God has not stopped at the doors of this country, which although noble and cultured, awaits the Kingdom of God.”

