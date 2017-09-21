Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (9/20)

September 21, 2017

Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignations of two Brazilian prelates because of age (both are 75) and named their successors.

