Catholic World News
Pope receives head of Muslim World League
September 21, 2017
» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On September 20, Pope Francis received the secretary-general of the Muslim World League, which tweeted a video clip of the encounter.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
