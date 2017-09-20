Catholic World News
Filipino priest, released from captivity, will return to Marawi, work for concord
September 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Freed by Filipino troops after being held for four months as a hostage of Islamic militants in Marawi, Father Chito Soganub says: “My seizure was God’s will.” He intends to return to Marawi to work for coexistence between Christians and Muslims, saying that they are “brothers and we believe in the only, unique God.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!