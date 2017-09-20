Catholic World News

Filipino priest, released from captivity, will return to Marawi, work for concord

September 20, 2017

Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Freed by Filipino troops after being held for four months as a hostage of Islamic militants in Marawi, Father Chito Soganub says: “My seizure was God’s will.” He intends to return to Marawi to work for coexistence between Christians and Muslims, saying that they are “brothers and we believe in the only, unique God.”

