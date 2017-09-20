Catholic World News
Togo: bishops back constitutional reform, urge peace amid protests
September 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: As protests spread in Togo, with citizens demanding democratic reforms to end decades of one-party rule, the country’s bishops called for constant prayer, urged the military to remain neutral, and backed the calls for political reform.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
