Togo: bishops back constitutional reform, urge peace amid protests

September 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: As protests spread in Togo, with citizens demanding democratic reforms to end decades of one-party rule, the country’s bishops called for constant prayer, urged the military to remain neutral, and backed the calls for political reform.

