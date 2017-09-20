Catholic World News

September 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks on September 19.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!