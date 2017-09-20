Catholic World News
Vatican foreign minister speaks at UN on Central African Republic, human trafficking (full text)
September 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks on September 19.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
