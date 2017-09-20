Catholic World News
In Wednesday general audience, Pope Francis reflects on how to teach hope
September 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: After devoting last week’s general audience to his apostolic journey to Colombia, Pope Francis has returned to the theme of Christian hope. Click here for a video of the audience.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!