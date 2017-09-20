Catholic World News

In Wednesday general audience, Pope Francis reflects on how to teach hope

September 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: After devoting last week’s general audience to his apostolic journey to Colombia, Pope Francis has returned to the theme of Christian hope. Click here for a video of the audience.

