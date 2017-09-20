Catholic World News

Seminar on youth concludes in preparation for 2018 Synod of Bishops

September 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the October 2018 synod is “youth, faith, and vocational discernment.” The seminar took place from September 11 to 15 at the Jesuit General Curia in Rome.

