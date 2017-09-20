Catholic World News

Seminar on youth concludes in preparation for 2018 Synod of Bishops

September 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the October 2018 synod is “youth, faith, and vocational discernment.” The seminar took place from September 11 to 15 at the Jesuit General Curia in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Tablecloth, Cotton Linen, Leaf Embroidered, Red