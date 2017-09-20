Catholic World News

480 homilies of Cardinal Siri released on DVD

September 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giuseppe Siri (1906-89) was archbishop of Genoa from 1946 to 1987.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
