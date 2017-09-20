Catholic World News

Notre Dame professor among winners of 1st ‘Expanded Reason Prize’

September 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The prize is an initiative of the Ratzinger Foundation and Francisco de Vitoria University in Madrid. The award ceremony will take place at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

