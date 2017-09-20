Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius liquefies in Naples

September 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on ANSA

CWN Editor's Note: See our liturgical calendar for information about the saint and the liquefying of his blood on his feast day.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.