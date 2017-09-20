Catholic World News

September 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni is Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples; Japan is 0.4% Catholic.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!