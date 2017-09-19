Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal urges Japan’s seminarians to announce the Gospel

September 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “All humanity, including the people of Japan, are in need this extraordinary and generous redeeming grace and loving mercy,” said Cardinal Fernando Filoni. “All of us need this salvation that the law of the karma or destiny cannot offer because it comes only from God as revealed by Jesus Christ.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.