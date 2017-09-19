Catholic World News
Vatican cardinal urges Japan’s seminarians to announce the Gospel
September 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: “All humanity, including the people of Japan, are in need this extraordinary and generous redeeming grace and loving mercy,” said Cardinal Fernando Filoni. “All of us need this salvation that the law of the karma or destiny cannot offer because it comes only from God as revealed by Jesus Christ.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!