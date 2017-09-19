Catholic World News

Synod cardinal: youth can help Church understand what Jesus asks of us

September 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: As the Vatican prepares for the October 2018 synod on youth, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, said that “we must look to young people not just so that they help us understand how to announce the Gospel, but also to get a better insight of what Jesus asks of His Church, what He expects of it, what should be cut out and sewn up again for such mission.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.