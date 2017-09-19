Catholic World News
Pope spends much of Sunday with young people
September 19, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spent hours on Sunday (9/17) with 550 Italian youth who were accompanied by Franciscan friars. The Pope addressed them in the morning (following a reading from Psalm 121) and answered their questions in the afternoon.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
