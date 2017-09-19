Catholic World News

Pope spends much of Sunday with young people

September 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spent hours on Sunday (9/17) with 550 Italian youth who were accompanied by Franciscan friars. The Pope addressed them in the morning (following a reading from Psalm 121) and answered their questions in the afternoon.

