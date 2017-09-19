Catholic World News

September 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: On Monday, Pope Francis received Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi (the president of the Pontifical Council for Culture), two apostolic nuncios, and the bishops of Bolivia, who were present in Rome for their ad limina visit.

