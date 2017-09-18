Catholic World News

Father Uzhunnalil: still not sure why kidnappers did not kill him

September 18, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Uzhunnalil told reporters that to this day he does not know why the Islamic terrorists who seized him in March 2016 allowed him to live. Father Uzhunnalil was overcome with emotion when he recalled the Missionaries of Charity who were killed in the terrorist attack on a nursing home in Aden, Yemen. The priest, who does not understand Arabic, was unable to identify his captors.

