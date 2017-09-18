Catholic World News
Interview with Vatican foreign minister on North Korea, the Rohingya crisis, and Iran
September 18, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher is the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!