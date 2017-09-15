Catholic World News

Pope’s homily: focus on Mary’s courage and strength

September 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at Mass on September 15, the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, Pope Francis said that Mary is a model in understanding Jesus as "a sign of contradiction." Mary never denies Jesus, he remarked; she stands by Him at the Cross.

