Pope thanks street performers for bringing joy to audiences

September 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: "The vocation of your life and work is joy," Pope Francis told members of the Italian National Association of traveling show people-- a group that includes circus performers, amusement-park workers, street performers, and musicians.

