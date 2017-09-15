Catholic World News

Polish bishops critical of government’s stand on immigration

September 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Polish hierarchy, which has enjoyed generally friendly relations with the country's current political leadership, has become openly critical of the government's determination to restrict immigration. "We must be open and compassionate and ready to help those most needy, weak and persecuted, migrants and refugees," said Archbishop Wojciech Polak of Gniezno, at a Mass at the Marian shrine of Jasna Gora.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.