Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah offers energetic defense of traditional liturgy

September 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: At a conference marking the 10th anniversary of Summorum Pontificum, Cardinal Robert Sarah strongly defended the use of the traditional liturgy. "These communities need paternal care," he said of parishes dedicated to the Extraordinary Form. The cardinal also repeated his encouragement to priests to offer Mass ad orientem.



Cardinal Sarah's influence at the Vatican may have decreased, as his views on liturgical matters clearly do not match those of Pope Francis. But as John Allen of Crux writes: "If anyone expects Sarah now to go gentle into that good night, muting his strenuous defense of liturgical tradition, they can forget it."

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.