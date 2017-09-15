Catholic World News
Burundi’s Catholic bishops call for national unity
September 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on La Croix
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops issued a statement after a UN report charged the country's government with human-rights violations. The bishops, who have been critical of the government, said that the top priority should be "blocking the way to all those who choose the path of war."The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!