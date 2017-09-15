Catholic World News

Burundi’s Catholic bishops call for national unity

September 15, 2017

La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops issued a statement after a UN report charged the country's government with human-rights violations. The bishops, who have been critical of the government, said that the top priority should be "blocking the way to all those who choose the path of war."

