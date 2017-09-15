Catholic World News
Vatican official recalled from Washington after child-porn charges
September 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has recalled a diplomatic official who was working in the office of the apostolic nuncio in Washington, DC. The official-- who was not identified-- was the focus of a police investigation involving child pornography. The Holy See declined a prosecutor's request to waive the official's diplomatic immunity, choosing instead to bring him back to Rome to face a Vatican investigation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
