Vatican official recalled from Washington after child-porn charges

September 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has recalled a diplomatic official who was working in the office of the apostolic nuncio in Washington, DC. The official-- who was not identified-- was the focus of a police investigation involving child pornography. The Holy See declined a prosecutor's request to waive the official's diplomatic immunity, choosing instead to bring him back to Rome to face a Vatican investigation.

