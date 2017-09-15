Catholic World News

Italian abbey elects 1st abbot since 18th century

September 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Cistercian abbey of Chiaraville, founded in 1135, was suppressed by Napoleon in 1798; monks returned in 1952 but not did elect their own abbot. The Cistercian abbot general will confer his blessing on the new abbot on September 16.

