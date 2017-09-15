Catholic World News

Senate committee votes to overturn Trump administration’s overseas pro-life initiatives

September 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on C-Fam

CWN Editor's Note: The measure has little chance of success in the full Senate. Two Republican senators (Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski) voted to overturn the pro-life initiatives, while one Democrat (Sen. Joe Manchin) joined the majority of the committee's Republicans in supporting them.

