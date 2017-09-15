Catholic World News
Rohingya crisis: UN Security Council condemns excessive violence in Myanmar
September 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper (9/15 edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Myanmar in late November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
