Chaldean patriarch fears civil war in Iraq as Kurdish independence referendum nears
September 15, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Click these links for background on the Chaldean Catholic Church and Iraqi Kurdistan. Western leaders are also concerned about the referendum.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
