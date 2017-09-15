Catholic World News
Pakistan’s parliament discusses recent murder of Christian student
September 15, 2017
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Family members say that "the teachers did nothing to stop the violence" against Sharon Masih, the only Christian in a class of 70 students.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
