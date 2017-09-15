Catholic World News

Pakistan’s parliament discusses recent murder of Christian student

September 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Family members say that "the teachers did nothing to stop the violence" against Sharon Masih, the only Christian in a class of 70 students.

