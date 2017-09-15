Catholic World News
Vatican diplomat criticizes austerity policies, calls for a new ‘New Deal’ stimulus
September 15, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Silvano Tomasi suggested that world leaders should follow the example of President Franklin Roosevelt and the advice of economist John Maynard Keynes, using government spending to raise economic prospects. The archbishop who also criticized "xenophobic rhetoric," made his remarks at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, at which a new UN trade and development report was presented.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
