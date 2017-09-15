Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat criticizes austerity policies, calls for a new ‘New Deal’ stimulus

September 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Silvano Tomasi suggested that world leaders should follow the example of President Franklin Roosevelt and the advice of economist John Maynard Keynes, using government spending to raise economic prospects. The archbishop who also criticized "xenophobic rhetoric," made his remarks at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, at which a new UN trade and development report was presented.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.