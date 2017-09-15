Catholic World News

Schedule of Pope’s 10/1 pastoral visit to Cesena and Bologna

September 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope will visit Cesena, a northern Italian city of 97,000, to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the birth of Pope Pius VI. He will then travel to Bologna to take part in the conclusion of an archdiocesan Eucharistic Congress.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.