Catholic World News

Papal message to international conference on desertification

September 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The message, signed by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, refers both to ecological issues and to the "interior desertification rooted in our failure to love God and neighbor." The conference is the 13th follow-up meeting of signatories of this 1994 UN anti-desertification agreement (background). The United States and over 190 other nations are parties to the agreement.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.