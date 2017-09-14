Catholic World News

Kidnapped priest: no mistreatment; captors provided medicine

September 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Uzhunnalil said that his captors-- who still have not been fully identified-- provided him with diabetes medication. "I never thought I would be killed," he said.

