Papal homily: no Christ without a Cross, no Cross without a Christ
September 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Resuming his regular morning Mass at the St. Martha Residence after a summer hiatus, the Pope said that it is wrong to see Jesus only as a spiritual teacher. "A Christ without a Cross is not the Lord," he said. At the same time, he continued, to see the Cross without Christ is to fall into a meaningless tragedy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
