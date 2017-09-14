Catholic World News

Papal homily: no Christ without a Cross, no Cross without a Christ

September 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Resuming his regular morning Mass at the St. Martha Residence after a summer hiatus, the Pope said that it is wrong to see Jesus only as a spiritual teacher. "A Christ without a Cross is not the Lord," he said. At the same time, he continued, to see the Cross without Christ is to fall into a meaningless tragedy.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.