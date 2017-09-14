Catholic World News

Philippine president rejects Islamist militants’ hostage release offer

September 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Among the hostages is Marawi vicar general Father Teresito Soganub, abducted in May from the city's cathedral.

