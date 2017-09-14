Catholic World News

Father Thomas Uzhunnalil meets with Pope Francis

September 14, 2017

Pope Francis has met with Father Thomas Uzhunnalil, the Indian Salesian priest who was kidnapped in Yemen in March 4, 2016, and released 18 months later on September 12.

During the September 13 meeting, which took place in Domus Sanctae Marthae, the priest began to bend to the ground to kiss the Pope’s feet. The Pope immediately lifted up the priest and kissed the priest’s hands, according to L’Osservatore Romano.

Father Uzhunnalil told the Pope that during his captivity, he prayed every day for the Pontiff, offering his sufferings for his mission and the good of the Church. The Pope was moved by his words.

Father Uzhunnalil also said that although he was unable to celebrate Mass during his captivity, he inwardly said the words of the Mass each day.

